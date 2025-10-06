Goole Vikings prop signs new contract

VERSATILE prop Tyler Craig has agreed a new one-year deal at Goole Vikings.

The 32-year-old returned to the professional game from community side Heworth to link up with the Vikings, switching from back-row and centre to the middle, and went on to make 16 appearances.

On Craig, Taylor said: “Re-signing Tyler was an important bit of business for us and his reward for a fantastic season.

“He had to bide his time early on, but once he grabbed that shirt he didn’t look back. We challenged him to play in the middle and he hasn’t looked out of place at all.

“His performances got better and better across the year – that’s why he was a Player of the Year nominee.”