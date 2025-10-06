Jared Waerea-Hargreaves’ career over following ban

JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES’ career is over as he picked up a three-match ban for Grade C Head Contact on St Helens winger Jon Bennison.

Bennison left the field during Saints’ 20-12 loss to Hull KR and subsequently failed a HIA.

Waerea-Hargreaves, who is retiring at the end of the season, was not even penalised by on-field referee Liam Moore.

However, the Match Review Panel has taken a dim view of the incident, slapping the veteran with eight penalty points, incurring a three-match suspension and ensuring that Waerea-Hargreaves will not bow out in the Super League Grand Final against Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Edwin Ipape (Leigh Leopards) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 6.5 – 1 match suspension

Matty Lees (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Trip – Penalty Points: 1 – Penalty Points: 2.5 – No further action

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 8 – Total Penalty Points: 19 – 3 match suspension

Sam Luckley (Hull KR) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Meanwhile, no further action will be taken against Lachlan Lam following the allegation of unacceptable language made by Wakefield Trinity’s Mason Lino during their Super League eliminator on September 26.

The on-field complaint was included in the referee’s post-match report, and therefore considered by the RFL Match Review Panel meeting the following Monday (September 29).

However, the Panel were unable to take the matter further because of the lack of supporting evidence, therefore referred it to RFL Compliance for further investigation, given the serious nature of the allegation.

However, there has been no response to the RFL request for further information necessary to take the matter further – the deadline for which passed on Wednesday (October 1).