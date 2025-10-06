North Wales Crusaders to remain at home ground in 2026

NORTH WALES CRUSADERS have confirmed they have agreed a deal to remain at Stadiwm Eirias in Colwyn Bay for the 2026 season.

The renewed deal will ensure every home game is played the ground, where they first moved to in 2022.

Club chairman Bobby Watkins said: “In addition to the entertaining rugby to be played on the field next season, supporters can expect to see improvements off the field in terms of branding, matchday experience and generally making the stadium look and feel more like a home for our men’s, women’s and development teams.”