Goole Vikings sign ex-Featherstone Rovers forward

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed forward Jack Arnold on a two-and-a-half-year deal following his release by Featherstone Rovers.

Arnold, who has also previously played for Keighley Cougars, Oldham and Rochdale Hornets, left Featherstone in June.

The 27-year-old returns to League One newcomers Goole after playing four matches on loan there earlier this season, scoring one try.

Vikings coach Scott Taylor said: “Jack has been a long-term target for us and probably an ambitious piece of recruitment for us too.

“He will have not been short of suitors and has already shown he can compete well in the Championship, so we’re pleased he sees his future with us.”

Arnold added: “I’m not just here to play – I’m here to lead, to compete, and to help drive this team as far as we can go.

“This is more than just a fresh start for me, it’s a chance to be part of building something.”