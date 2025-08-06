Salford Red Devils boss Paul Rowley responds to Chris Hankinson and Chris Hill exits

SALFORD RED DEVILS head coach Paul Rowley has responded to the exits of Chris Hankinson and Chris Hill as player welfare issues continues to mount.

Hankinson and Hill left the Salford Community Stadium last week and other exits are expected as the Red Devils struggle for stability on and off the field.

Now Rowley has given his version of events.

“I think it was in progress for several days or a week maybe. Until anything is confirmed, it’s not real but it’s been an ongoing process,” Rowley said.

“I wish them nothing but the best, they’ve been great for us. Hilly has just joined the club but he has been fantastic.

“I will miss them both but I wish them the best. They are both quality and experienced players.

“They are competent Super League players, they would be a blow to any team. It’s quite chaotic at the minute.”

With a number of young players such as Declan Murphy, Sam Hill and Tom Whitehead being thrown in, there have been concerns over player welfare.

And more exits may be on the horizon.

“The young players are developing and that’s great for them but we are in the business of winning games and there too many in too many positions,” Rowley continued.

“I started to worry about the player welfare four months ago so there is nothing new there.

“I don’t see the speculation, everyone might be talking about it but fortunately for me I just concentrate on what’s in front of me.

“Those people that turn up, I am just there for them.

“It’s obvious from the outside looking in that the squad has been depleted. It’s been more challenging but we try and stay consistent as a staff.”