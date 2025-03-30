Goole Vikings sign former Hull FC and Hull KR prospects on loan

GOOLE VIKINGS have bolstered their squad with two loan signings from the Championship.

Halfback Jack Potter, a product of the Hull KR Academy, arrives from York alongside Doncaster forward Junior Mafi, who was previously with Hull FC and Castleford.

Coach Scott Taylor said: “Jack is a clever footballer. He’s composed, has a good kicking game, and adds some competition to our halves. He is desperate to play and get some minutes under his belt, which will be good for us.

“Junior brings aggression and energy to our middle unit. We know him well from his time at Hull and this is a great opportunity for him to come in, rip in, and make an impact at this level.”

The pair cover for injuries picked up in the recent game against North Wales Crusaders, when backrower Harry Aldous made his long-awaited return from injury.

Aldous marked his Goole debut with a try, an occasion made even better by the fact he lined up alongside brother Jack.

Harry told the club website: “Just to step onto the pitch as a Vikings player is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life. It was delayed a bit, but to be selected and get out there was amazing.

“If someone had told me ten months ago I’d be making my debut for Goole and scoring, I wouldn’t have believed them. I think I average about one try a decade — so personally, it was a good moment.

“It’s something I’ll always treasure—and I’m sure Jack will too. We’ve played together before, but with the way our careers were going, I didn’t think we’d get the chance again. To be selected alongside him and share that moment in a Goole shirt was really special.”

The brothers previously played together at Newcastle, helping Thunder reach the League One Grand Final in 2019.