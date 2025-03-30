Swinton Lions re-sign forward Kenny Baker

SWINTON LIONS have announced the return of hard-working forward Kenny Baker.

The 33-year-old played for the Lions in the 2023 Championship season, before moving to Rochdale.

He played three games for them last season before initially announcing his retirement from Rugby League in March.

But he returned in July, making two appearances for North Wales Crusaders, and has now linked up with the Lions.

Baker said: “It feels great to get the opportunity to come back to Swinton. I really enjoyed my last spell with the club, and I was gutted when I left, but at the time, I felt it was the best decision for me and my family.

“Now that I’m back, I’ll be giving my all for this great club and everyone involved.”

Baker made 80 appearances for North Wales in two spells, and also spent three seasons at Widnes.

Swinton coach Paul Wood added: “Kenny really enjoyed his time at the club and spoke highly of the people here, so he was eager to return.

“He brings experience, physical presence, fitness, and outstanding leadership qualities to the squad. He communicates exceptionally well, which will be invaluable for our younger players.

“He’s exactly the kind of player we want at Swinton — someone with talent, a winning mentality and the ability to set high standards.”