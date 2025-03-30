Steve McNamara’s passionate response to view Catalans Dragons should be removed from Super League

WHATEVER the future of Super League holds, a French connection should remain “an absolute priority” according to Catalans Dragons’ coach Steve McNamara.

Speaking after Saturday’s dramatic field-goal 14-13 defeat to St Helens in front of 9,368 supporters in near-hurricane wind conditions in Perpignan, McNamara responded to opinions in certain sections of the game that French clubs should be removed from Super League in future.

Asked how he felt about the anti-Catalan opinions of individuals at some clubs, McNamara said: “Not some, a lot, for whatever reason and I have spoken heavily about that before and I cannot understand that.

“I think tonight was another night that shows you that this should be one of the priorities in terms of Rugby League.

“Never mind considering removing, it should be an absolute priority for anybody involved in our sport to keep the south of France as a hotbed of Rugby League.

“Players like it, fans love it, everybody loves it apart from some administrators at this stage so we’ll see how all of that develops but we’ll stay strong for a long period of time, I am sure about that.

“That’s for other people to discuss. We are talking here tonight about a great game of Super League, it’s how the game should be, unfortunately we ended up with a loss but we will bounce back.”

His opposite number, victorious St Helens coach Paul Wellens, echoed McNamara’s opinion of the value of the trip to Perpignan for Super League clubs.

“The Catalan experience is wonderful, it (Perpignan) is a beautiful city and we really enjoy coming here,” he said.

“In the past we have come here on the day and you don’t get to see or do much but we spent more time and the lads have had a walk around the city and enjoyed a few coffee shops.

“I think it’s important, we see it as an opportunity to spend time with each other and grow as a team together. It’s been an enjoyable couple of days capped off with a valuable win.”