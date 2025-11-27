Goole Vikings sign former Hull KR youngster Connor Barley

GOOLE VIKINGS have signed former Hull KR youngster Connor Barley.

The 20-year-old is predominantly a centre but offers versatility across a number of outside back positions.

Barley signed for Featherstone Rovers in September, but the West Yorkshire club’s financial issues left him free to explore other opportunities.

He made his senior debut for Hull KR against St Helens in 2022, before going on to make three further first-team appearances.

A product of Hull KR’s youth system, Barley was named Academy Player of the Year in 2023, finished as the club’s leading try-scorer and earned selection for Yorkshire in the Academy Origin series.

Over the past two seasons, Barley has made 18 loan appearances across spells with York, Featherstone and London, scoring five tries in the process.

Barley said: “I am really looking forward to the challenge of being at a new club and making a difference with the Vikings.

“I’ve loved every minute so far. Everyone has welcomed me in, from the management to the players, and it really feels like a club on the up.

“I’m excited to be part of that future and getting to work with everyone. I feel like I have a point to prove to myself and I am really motivated. A lot of players came here last year with a similar mindset in their first season and it showed in how competitive they were.

“The Championship is a great challenge for the club and a great opportunity for me to get consistent game time in a highly competitive division – and hopefully I can do my bit to help us have a great year.”

Goole head coach Scott Taylor said: “Connor is someone who has been on our radar for a while, and circumstances have presented an opportunity that has come at the right time for both him and the club.

“He has huge potential, a fantastic frame, good pace, and he’s naturally competitive. He can play a number of positions, but we predominantly see him as a centre and I think he can be a really exciting player for us.

“We’ll challenge him in key areas of his game where we feel he can improve and then see where this year takes him. It’s great to see him here with a smile on his face and he looks really determined to make this opportunity work for him.”