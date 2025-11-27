London Broncos snap up released Castleford Tigers forward

LONDON BRONCOS have continued their Papua New Guinea recruitment with the capture of released Castleford Tigers forward Jeremiah Simbiken.

The second-rower spent just one season at The Jungle, registering two tries in 14 games, but Simbiken spent a lot of the season banned or injured, missing the final few rounds of the regular season with a broken arm.

Simbiken returned to his native PNG at the end of the campaign, but will return to the UK with London in 2026, as new head coach Jason Demetriou confirmed in an interview with Sky Sports.

The arrival of the 25-year-old will see the Broncos’ PNG contingent rise to six following the recruitment of Finley Glare, Morea Morea, Gairo Voro, Robert Mathias and Epel Kapinias.