Toulouse Olympique have ‘done everything’ to earn Super League spot

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are waiting for the green light for promotion before they launch their signings campaign for 2026.

The Championship Grand Final winners feel they have done enough to gain a Super League spot – but until the line-up is revealed on Friday, potential recruits cannot be announced.

“We know we need more depth in Super League and we are in contact with a few players right now,” said director of sport Cedric Garcia.

“There is nothing more we could have done to gain promotion; it is simple as that. I really believe that on and off the field we have done everything we could, and winning the competition was the last piece.”

Garcia has been at the helm of a week-long celebration in Toulouse alongside club chairman Olivier Dubois and coach Sylvain Houles.

A formal civic reception at the city’s Capitole hosted by the Mayor of Toulouse and invitation to meet management at the influential Dépeche media group were the highlights.

And Garcia said the Grand Final triumph at York had captured the hearts and minds of the city.

He added: “It is a huge recognition for our club as those are major actors of Toulouse and its region.

“The Lord Mayor came to the semi-final and one of his deputies was at the Grand Final in York.

“It feels different this time. When we won in 2021, it was in Toulouse in front of 9,000-plus TO fans, which was amazing. But to do it in England is a huge achievement and it gives another flavour to the victory.

“Also, there was the shadow of Covid and the major effect it had on our season in Super League. It is very different this time.

“We have already made significant contract extensions and we are ready to make more recruits.

“The players are in a very confident and optimistic mood, and why shouldn’t they be? They have just won the lot.”