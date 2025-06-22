Sinead Peach try sees York Valkyrie avoid Huddersfield Giants shock

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS 20 YORK VALKYRIE 24

LORRAINE MARSDEN, Laund Hill, Sunday

A 77th-MINUTE try from Sinead Peach clinched a late win for the reigning champions York.

A strong second-half showing by Huddersfield threatened to produce the first shock of the season, but instead they were left heartbroken by the late score in West Yorkshire.

The visitors raced into an 18-0 lead inside 25 minutes, with three tries, all converted by Ellie Williamson.

Tamzin Renouf opened the scoring after three minutes. On the back of an unforced Giants error, she spotted a gap in the defence to go over wide out.

The lead was doubled 15 minutes later after Zoe Hornby powered her way through to touch down between the sticks.

When Jas Bell crashed over from short range, the Valkyrie looked on course for an easy win, despite a spirited performance from the hosts.

That determination got some reward with six minutes of the first half remaining as Amelia Brown crossed in the left corner.

And in a 16-minute blitz shortly after the restart, Bethan Oates, Fran Copley and Brown crossed, with Sam Hulme adding two conversions for a 20-18 advantage.

But as hard as they tried to withstand any pressure from York, they could not prevent Peach from crossing, with Rhiannion Marshall converting.

GIANTS: 1 Amelia Brown, 2 Tilly Davies, 3 Lois Naidole, 4 Fran Copley, 5 Mollie Iceton, 16 Becky Grady, 7 Sam Hulme, 14 Gracie Hobbs, 9 Megan Preston, 10 Jess Harrap, 20 Amy Bennett, 25 Maddy Hutchison, 13 Bethan Oates. Subs (all used): 8 Emma Wilkinson, 17 Ellie Thompson, 23 Grace Burnett, 27 Millie Taylor

Tries: Brown (34, 59), Oates (43), Copley (54); Goals: Hulme 2/4

VALKYRIE: 2 Eboni Partington, 14 Izzy Bibby, 16 Lisa Parker, 21 Tara Moxon, 5 Emma Kershaw, 1 Georgie Dagger, 7 Ellie Williamson, 22 Agnes Wood, 9 Sinead Peach, 25 Zoe Hornby, 12 Savannah Andrade, 3 Tamzin Renouf, 10 Jas Bell. Subs (all used): 11 Rhiannion Marshall, 17 Izzy Brennan, 28 Charlotte McDaid, 19 Lauren Exley

Tries: Renouf (3), Hornby (19), Bell (24), Peach (77); Goals: Williamson 3/3, Marshall 1/1

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 4-18; 10-18, 16-18, 20-18, 20-24

Half-time: 4-18