Wakefield Trinity’s Jake Trueman discusses England ambitions after coach backing

JAKE TRUEMAN knows he needs to perform for the whole season before being in contention for a place in England’s World Cup squad.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell recently tipped his halfback for future international honours, saying: “He can be one of the best players in this country”.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to this season, his second with Wakefield, playing every game and contributing to his club’s challenge near the top of the table.

Only Jackson Hastings and Tyrone May have more try assists in Super League than Trueman’s ten.

But he says he’s got a long way to go before putting himself in the frame to challenge incumbents like George Williams and Mikey Lewis.

“At some point in my career I’d love to play for England. I think that’s everyone’s goal, to represent their country,” he told League Express.

“There are a few guys ahead of me who have done it for a couple of years and been at the top of their game, so for me to put myself in with those names I’ve got to do it consistently for a 27-round season.”

A run of serious injuries means Trueman hasn’t hit 20 appearances in a season since 2019, when he was at Castleford Tigers.

After a luckless two-year spell at Hull FC, he was hampered by back trouble then a shoulder issue last term.

Trueman, who recently signed a new deal through to 2030, feels only now is he showing what he can do.

“I feel like I’m in a decent spot; I’ve got a good rhythm,” he added.

“It (playing every week) makes a massive difference, to find your role within the team and find what your strengths are.

“The more you play the better you get, and the combinations around you get easier, which also helps massively.”