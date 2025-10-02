Green light for NCL finals after weather concerns

SATURDAY’S three big end-of-season games in the National Conference League are scheduled to go ahead as originally envisaged.

Conference bosses, in the light of forecasts of adverse weather conditions (including strong winds) at the weekend, met this morning to decide whether the fixtures at Featherstone Rovers and Pilkington Recs should be postponed.

However, Administrator Alan Smith subsequently stated: “We are pleased to confirm that looking at the forecast now for Saturday the predicted wind speeds have dropped so we will go ahead as planned for Finals day, and for the Division Two promotion play-off final.”

He added: “The forecasts will be monitored and if anything changes, we will be back in touch.”

Siddal will meet West Hull in the Grand Final, at the Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, with a 2.30pm start, and Ince Rose Bridge will take on Stanningley in the Division One promotion final, at the same venue, at 12.30pm. Admission is £5 (£3 concessions).

Meanwhile, Pilkington Recs entertain Hensingham in the Division Two play-off decider.