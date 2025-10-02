Super League semi-final broadcast details as BBC and Sky Sports set for head-to-head

HULL KR’S semi-final clash against St Helens on Saturday evening will see the BBC and Sky Sports face off against each other for viewers.

With coverage starting at 5pm on both BBC Two and Sky Sports Main and Sky Sports +, Rovers and Saints will do battle to find out the winner of the second semi-final.

Of course, the first semi-final takes place on Friday (tomorrow), with the game only being broadcast on Sky Sports Main and Sky Sports +.

That semi-final will see Leigh Leopards travel to The Brick Community Stadium to take on Wigan Warriors – if, of course, the game goes ahead following the two clubs’ grievances over ticket sales.