Hull KR injury update as Michael McIlorum and Joe Burgess in race against time

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters insists Michael McIlorum is “close” to being recalled for this weekend’s Super League semi-final clash against St Helens.

Craven Park will be bouncing come Saturday night as a sell-out is anticipated to watch Rovers and Saints do battle in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

For Rovers, veteran hooker McIlorum has faced an extended period on the sideline following a fractured foot, whilst Joe Burgess has missed the last three games with a calf issue.

However, whilst Burgess has been given the green light already, there are more question marks over the fitness of McIlorum.

“Micky is close, we will have to see at the back end of the week. He got through training today but he will need to tick a few more things off,” Peters said.

“I can’t give an answer to that one but Joe got through the session today, he is fine and ready to go.

“It’s a difficult one, the majority of the squad is in a healthy shape which is what you want.

“It’s unfortunate that players have to miss out but it’s about the next two weeks and hopefully we’ve got two more games and it’s about the team.

“The majority of the squad have played a massive part and those that haven’t played first-team as much have still played a part in training.

“It’s tough every single week to pick a team but certainly this week because there are players that should be in there because of what they’ve done but I can only pick 17.”