Guy Armitage may have played last game for Bradford Bulls

BRADFORD BULLS could be without Guy Armitage for the rest of the season – but Ryan Sutton and Connor Wynne are expected to be fit for Saturday’s home match with Warrington Wolves.

Outside back Armitage, who will leave the club when his contract expires shortly, is the latest blow to a severely stretched Bradford outfit, having picked up a hamstring injury in their defeat at Hull KR.

Bulls assistant coach Lee Greenwood said: “He’ll struggle with it for a bit now – he’s probably looking at (his season being over).”

In brighter news, prop Sutton and winger Wynne – who also both came off against Hull KR, with calf and shoulder issues respectively – are both expected to be available for Warrington.

“Connor will hopefully pull through okay,” said Greenwood, who recently signed a new two-year deal with the club.

“It was more a precaution – in taking him off, we’ve allowed him to heal this week.

“(Sutton) should be fine. He was struggling at half-time, he could have carried on but then been out for a bit so we took the decision to take him off.

“That’s ultimately proven to be the right decision because he should be alright for this week.”

Bradford have kept hooker Thomas Doyle on loan for another week from Wakefield Trinity.

Greenwood added: “We were down to about 19 (last week) and it’ll be similar this week. We have the numbers.”