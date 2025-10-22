Guy Armitage signs new Bradford Bulls contract

GUY ARMITAGE is returning to Super League after a three-year absence – and is being backed to translate his Championship try-scoring success to the top level.

Bradford Bulls have agreed a contract extension with the rugby union covert after he bagged 17 tries in 26 appearances in his first season with the club.

The six-foot-five outside back has played 17 Super League games previously, two with London Broncos in 2019 and the rest with Toulouse Olympique three years later, both relegation campaigns.

Armitage scored seven top-tier tries at Toulouse and a further 31 in the following two seasons before his move to West Yorkshire.

Brian Noble, who coached the Bulls last season and has now stepped into a backroom role, said: “He was my first signing ahead of 2025.

”He’s shown everything he has to his game. He’s big, he’s athletic, he can make breaks. He’s played in the centre and he’s played a lot on the wing for us.

“As he showed on numerous occasions, being able to score tries out of nothing can be the difference with winning or losing and now we’re heading back into the promised land, it’s a brilliant signing.”

Westminster-born Armitage was capped by England at Under-20 level in rugby union before playing in the Premiership with London Irish and Wasps.

The 33-year-old is excited by the return to Super League, both for himself and – after an 11-year exile – Bradford.

“I have loved my time here so far and I’ve loved the boys. I’ve been really lucky to be a part of this squad,” said Armitage.

“We played a really good brand of rugby and scored a lot of points and it has been a really great team to be a part of.

“To get another crack at Super League is a really exciting prospect. The club and its fans deserve this and I can’t wait to see where the Bulls go on the back of it.”