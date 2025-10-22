York Knights retain ‘old-school’ prop for Super League

YORK KNIGHTS have agreed a new deal with Australian prop Jack Martin.

Martin joined the club in August 2024 from Wynnum Manly Seagulls and was a key figure in this season’s 1895 Cup and League Leaders’ Shield success, with all 31 of his appearances as a starter.

The 24-year-old has been retained in a forward pack bolstered by the addition of Super League front-rowers Paul Vaughan and Justin Sangaré as York prepare for the top flight.

“Jack Martin is still young,” said Knights head coach Mark Applegarth.

“He does a lot of the tough stuff. He’s a throwback to your old-school front-rower.

“He enjoys doing the hard stuff that it says on the tin – just no nonsense, straight up and down and he never shirks a carry. He puts his head where it hurts.

“He’s got a great work-rate and is always looking to improve. I’m delighted to get him over the line.”

Martin said: “Re-signing for York was a no-brainer for me and one of the easiest decisions I’ve ever made.

“We’ve got a great coaching staff here, who are even better people, and the playing group is one of the best I’ve been a part of.

“I’m super excited to be in Super League in 2026.”

Martin is the third name added to next year’s playing roster since their promotion was confirmed, following Danny Richardson and Matty Foster.