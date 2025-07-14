Halfback leaves York Valkyrie to join Swinton Lionesses

SUPER League hopefuls Swinton Lionesses have confirmed the signing of Demi Fisher from York Valkyrie.

Fisher joined the reigning champions from Barrow Raiders in February, after a change in personal circumstances saw her relocate to Yorkshire. However, she has only made two substitute appearances for Lindsay Anfield’s side, one in the league and one in the cup, and with opportunities limited, she has stepped down to the Championship to aid the Lionesses’ promotion push.

The 27-year-old halfback featured for the Lionesses in the recent Nines competition and is set to make her league debut for the club when they return to action against Sheffield on Sunday.

“Demi has joined us for the rest of this season and beyond and offers us a high level of quality player,” said Lionesses coach John Whalley.

“She has been in the situation before where Barrow wanted to get into Super League, so she knows how to get a side promoted. She also knows how to play in Super League as well, so she offers us some real experience.

“She’s very cool and calm head to have around the the place and is a very good, high level halfback that will really add to us.”