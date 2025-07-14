Workington Town sign Wales international forward

WORKINGTON TOWN have snapped up Wales secondrow Max Clarke with Sunday’s derby at Whitehaven looming.

The 25-year-old is no stranger to a Cumbrian contest after playing against both Workington and Whitehaven while at Barrow in 2024, when he scored six tries in 16 appearances.

At the end of that season, he moved to France, playing in the Super XIII competition for Carcassonne, having previously featured for Toulouse in that competition.

His signing was revealed at a fans’ forum to discuss the ongoing development plans regarding the Cumberland Sports Village project.

He said: “I am really happy to be here, and I believe the club are more than capable of reaching their promotion goal.”

Clarke hails from Essex and came through the London Rugby League pathways, featuring for London Skolars.

He had spells at Hull FC and Bradford, without appearing for their first teams, and turned out once apiece for Doncaster and Sheffield.

Clarke made his Wales debut against Jamaica in October, scoring a try in the 22-16 win at Neath, and also featured in the 48-0 victory over Serbia at Carcassonne.

Coach Jonty Gorley revealed he had tried to sign Clarke in the close-season.

Workington will be without Jake Bradley for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury.

He was a regular in the back row in the early part of the campaign, his last appearance coming in the 20-12 home defeat by Dewsbury at the beginning of June.