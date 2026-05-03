Halifax Panthers extend lead at top of Wheelchair Super League

JACK BROWN scored seven tries as Halifax Panthers extended their lead at the top of the Wheelchair Super League with a convincing third win from three, 92-16 against Sheffield Eagles.

The brought-forward round-eight clash was the weekend’s only match at the top level.

Both clashes last season between the two sides ended in resounding victories for treble winners Halifax, but with Sheffield gaining more experience all the time, plus with four players from each side in the 2026 England Wheelchair National Performance Squad, there was hope that this match would be a closer contest.

The Eagles, who also fielded new Wales squad members, the father and son combination of Gareth and Sid Ramsey, got their first win under their belt last week after an emphatic victory over Bradford Bulls.

But the champions dominated, starting as they meant to go on, when Jack Brown grounded in the first minute, with Wayne Boardman converting.

Brown went over for the second try on five minutes, with Boardman following with a quick brace. All went unconverted leaving the score at 18-0 on 11 minutes.

Sheffield got their first try back five minutes later, an unconverted effort from Nash Jennings. That was before Finlay O’Neill extended Halifax’s lead with a try converted by Boardman.

Stephen Reilly scored an unconverted try for Sheffield on 26 minutes to bring the score back to 24-8, but Halifax went over four more times without reply to build a strong lead.

Brown continued his domination of the half with three of the four tries, with Jack Stockton adding the second of them. O’Neill converted the last of them to put Halifax 42-8 up at the break.

Halifax increased their lead from the first set in the second half, with a fifth Brown try that O’Neill improved.

Sheffield soon hit back with another unconverted Reilly try, before Halifax built up a 60-point lead.

Jack Stockton was next over, with Jordan Holt scoring a hat-trick of tries and O’Neill adding one. Holt improved one of his tries and Brown added another goal.

Sid Ramsey completed Sheffield’s scoring on 65 minutes, which he failed to convert, putting the score onto 72-16.

But Halifax finished with a flourish, scoring their last four tries in twelve minutes – two from Stockton, one from Brown and another from Holt. Brown and Boardman added further goals.

Results

Sunday 3 May

SUPER LEAGUE: Sheffield Eagles 16 Halifax Panthers 92.

CHAMPIONSHIP: Castleford Tigers 30 Rochdale Hornets 47.

Fixtures

Saturday 9 May

CHALLENGE CUP: Halifax Panthers v London Roosters; Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos.

CONFERENCE NORTH: Leigh Leopards v Hull FC; Warrington Wolves v Salford.

CONFERENCE SOUTH: Woodlands Warriors v Medway Dragons.

DEVELOPMENT NATIONAL: Gravesend Detonators v Chester Gladiators; Salford A v St Helens.

Sunday 10 May

CONFERENCE SOUTH: Bedford Tigers v Brentwood Eels.

Super League Table

Halifax Panthers 6 pts

London Roosters 4 pts

Leeds Rhinos 2 pts

Wigan Warriors 2 pts

Hull FC 2 pts

Sheffield Eagles 2 pts

Edinburgh Giants 0 pts

Bradford Bulls 0 pts