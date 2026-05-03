Warrington Wolves ‘ready’ for Hull KR says Sam Burgess

SAM BURGESS believes that Warrington Wolves are ready for their “almighty task” against holders Hull KR in next week’s Challenge Cup semi-final after easing past Huddersfield Giants 34-4.

Warrington hit five tries without reply in 40 minutes to effectively seal the contest by half-time, securing back-to-back victories heading into a mouth-watering Cup semi-final against KR, who themselves are on a six-match winning streak.

“It’s an exciting week for the club and we’re looking forward to it,” said head coach Burgess.

“We’ll have a couple of days to recover and get into our preparation early in the week.

“We’re excited as a club and we understand the task in front of us.

“Hull KR are the world champions, the Super League champions and Challenge Cup champions, so we’ve got an almighty task but we’re ready for it.”