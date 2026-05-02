Big praise for Wigan Warriors’ ‘no-frills’ teen debutant George Marsden

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Matt Peet was full of praise for teenage halfback George Marsden after he made his debut and helped the team end a four-game losing streak in Super League against Bradford Bulls.

​Peet opted to go with Marsden and Jack Farrimond in the halves and Noah Hodkinson on the wing, with Jake Wardle and Adam Keighran at centre moving captain Liam Farrell back into the pack.

​“There was a bit of the unknown with George and Jack in the halves and Noah playing his first game on the wing,” said Peet after the 38-14 win.

​“The way we started was very good. We were disciplined and controlled and we put ourselves in a good position to win the game, although Bradford never went away.”

​When asked whether he thought his team looked more fluid in attack, Peet added: “That was the reason for the decision. I have been playing people out of position, maybe a little bit too defensive-minded at times.

​“That is something I have reflected on and I have spoken to the coaches about. The fact is George is very young. He doesn’t train with us, and he is not full-time. It was a decent decision to make, but it certainly looked more fluent.

​“Having two back-rowers in the back row, centres at centre and almost two wingers. It is kind of what we have been wanting to do for a while to be honest.

​“You always get a similar level of performance from George. He knows his role and he is an intelligent, no-frills, tough kid. He is a credit to everyone who has worked with him over the years.

​“He is quite unassuming, George. Nothing gets to him, he never looks that excited, he’s just like ‘yeah, all right’.

“He just looked assured, he is a proper scrum-half and he knows the game. It was a good first game for him.”