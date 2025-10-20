Halifax Panthers paint improving financial picture

HALIFAX PANTHERS say they are in a good place despite falling two places to 22nd in the IMG club-grading system and going down to 8.15 points out of 20 from 8.79.

After financial issues and a ninth-placed position in the Championship in 2024, the Panthers finished fifth and made the play-off semi-finals in the first season of Kyle Eastmond’s coaching.

The former England dual-code international is now looking towards a challenge in the merged second tier, and building his squad from a base of seven contracted players following the departure of back Owen Restall, who with a year left on his deal, has joined Midlands Hurricanes.

Halifax, who retained grade B status, said in a statement: “This year’s outcome reflects changes to IMG’s evolving three-year rolling assessment model rather than a decline in performance.

“The revised criteria have had particular impact in the digital-engagement categories, where weighting and thresholds have changed significantly.

“Even with clear growth in followers, engagements and website visits, the points allocation has reduced.”

In terms of economics, the club said: “Positive movement is already visible in the current financial year, with higher turnover and new investment.

“The newly-registered Halifax Panthers Foundation (October 2023) is already delivering impressive outcomes in schools, health and inclusion programmes and will strengthen this metric in future years.

“The overall trajectory remains positive. Performance and engagement are improving, financial stability has been maintained, and the foundation’s impact is growing. It’s a strong foundation from which to build.”