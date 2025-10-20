Rochdale Hornets chairman calls for ‘serious rethink’ of grading system

ROCHDALE HORNETS chairman Andy Mazey says the IMG grading system needs a serious rethink, after his club ranked 30th.

Of their 1.73 points for fandom, 1.5 is based on the club’s digital output, while their attendances have seen an increase of 54% since 2023.

In a statement, Mazey said: “I’m pro return-on-investment models in business and sport, and a believer in increasing minimum standards across the game.

“However, the more I see of this grading system, the more I believe it needs a serious rethink.

“Disappointingly, our overall score does not reflect the investment, hard work and diligent current ownership and management of Rochdale Hornets. However as we always do, we will focus on the positives, and stick to doing things the right way and controlling the controllables.

“We remain 100% focused on delivering for our supporters and the Borough of Rochdale and being a club to be proud of.

“Whatever a grading system ranks us, we know what our true value is and more importantly what the vision is.”