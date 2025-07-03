Oldham’s Josh Drinkwater explains decision to postpone retirement

OLDHAM halfback Josh Drinkwater says the progress made by the promoted Boundary Park club already this season and their desire to improve further is behind his decision to backtrack on his plan to return home to Australia this winter.

The 32-year-old former NRL player was a high-profile signing from Warrington in the wake of last year’s rise from League One, and has played a key role in the Roughyeds’ promising season so far.

Ex-St George Illawarra Dragons, London Broncos, Wests Tigers, Leigh, Catalans and Hull KR man Drinkwater initially intended to call time on his career at the end of this season.

But in a big boost for the club and coach Sean Long, the stand-in skipper (when Jordan Turner and Matty Wildie have been injured) has agreed a contract extension for 2026.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with great people at an ambitious club who want to go places,” he explained.

“I don’t want to be going home with unfinished business, and I wouldn’t have signed for the club in the first place if it wasn’t ambitious.”

Drinkwater added: “Originally the plan was to do twelve months, then go home. But when I first met (managing director) Mike Ford, he said to me that we will make it so that you want to hang around.

“Knowing what’s in the works and what (chairman) Bill Quinn and Mike want to achieve, and how far they want to get, staying on was a pretty easy decision.

“I know what they are trying to do and the players they are trying to bring in, and the end goal, so to be a part of that will be great.”

Drinkwater believes Oldham can be genuine contenders in the play-offs this year.

“Although there are a few good teams in this division and we still have a little bit to work on, we are definitely capable of winning the competition,” he insisted.