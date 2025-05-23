Halifax Panthers sign French forward

HALIFAX PANTHERS have signed French forward Maxime Jobe from Pia.

Jobe, 25, is a former Catalans Dragons player who made one Super League appearance, against Wigan Warriors in 2022.

He is the second Halifax addition of the week from Super XIII outfit Pia following the end of the French domestic season, making the move alongside former NRL star David Nofoaluma.

Panthers coach Kyle Eastmond said: “Max is a good, tough middle who’s spent a lot of time in Catalans’ system.

“He’s a tough, rangy and he’s hungry, which is probably the most important thing.”

Loose-forward Jobe and winger Nofoaluma have both been named in Halifax’s squad for Sunday’s Championship trip to Oldham.