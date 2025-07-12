Sam Tomkins ‘struggling’ admits brother as Catalans Dragons digest late loss

SAM TOMKINS “struggles to walk between games”, his brother said after the former England captain withdrew in the warm-up ahead of Catalans Dragons’ dramatic defeat to Warrington Wolves.

The 36-year-old fullback, who came out of retirement last season, suffered a knee strain ahead of kick-off.

Catalans coach Joel Tomkins admitted: “He is feeling the effects of such a tough and demanding career.

“He would love to play 80 minutes of every game but it is clear that he is struggling to compete week-in, week-out.

“I don’t think there are many players who would continue with the injuries he has had. He literally struggles to walk between games but he is still as committed as ever.

“Luckily we have some great young French players ready to step up as we have seen today.”

Catalans led Warrington with three minutes remaining but Josh Thewlis’ try ensured a 20-24 defeat.

“It’s obviously disappointing to lose in such a close game but I’ve just spoken to the players and told them that they should be proud of themselves,” said the coach.

“We’ve had massive challenges this season and we’re working hard to find some form and consistency.

“It isn’t there right now, but apart from the previous game at Wakefield I think we are heading in the right direction.

“To lose Sam in the warm-up was difficult but we have an excellent replacement in our 18th man Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, he really is growing into a wonderful player.

“We didn’t do enough to deserve to win in the first half, Warrington were much better than us, but the effort we showed in the second was really impressive.

“I think we are heading the right way, we’ve got a couple of tough games ahead in Hull KR and Wigan and they will be the real test for us.

“On the positive side we will have our captain Ben Garcia back next week and there are other players knocking on the door for selection.”