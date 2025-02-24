Halifax Panthers urged to build on bright start

HALIFAX PANTHERS coach Kyle Eastmond says his team set a base level for the league campaign with their 28-14 opening-round win at Sheffield – and he has urged his players to repeat that level of performance on a regular basis.

The Shay side has struggled for consistency in recent years, and having made the play-offs in 2021 and 2022, then finished eighth in 2023 and ninth last season, when they were twice nilled by Sheffield.

Eastmond was appointed on a three-year contract in October after Liam Finn left to become assistant coach at Huddersfield.

His charges built on an encouraging Challenge Cup third-round performance against Super League Catalans, who were limited to a 14-0 win in West Yorkshire.

And after being 14-6 behind at the break at Sheffield, Halifax hit back with four unanswered scores, the only downside being a leg injury to two-try Owen McCarron, the Australian second rower signed from Whitehaven.

His fellow forward Jacob ‘Bob’ Fairbank made a 250th appearance for his hometown club, and Eastmond noted: “That number of games is pretty special.

“Bob always seems to turn up and deliver, and that’s our aim as a team, to get those effort and performance levels right each week.

“It was a great start, and the boys got what they deserved against tough opposition, but it was only a start, and we are well aware of that.”

Eastmond says he was conscious of getting the right message across at the break.

“There were a few words that needed to be said, because there were a few areas that needed to be better, but it was important for everyone to stay calm,” he explained.

“The lads took what I said on board, and went back out and delivered, and that’s what it’s about.

“We looked more of a threat and started to build pressure and create opportunities.”

Halifax head to York in round one of the 1895 Cup on Sunday. The fixture is repeated in the league seven days later.