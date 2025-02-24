York Knights reflect on disappointing start to season

YORK KNIGHTS coach Mark Applegarth has challenged his players to make sure the disappointment of a heavy defeat at promoted Oldham serves as a wake-up call.

Big things are expected of the former Wakefield team chief and his Minster City side after twelve wins in the 16 matches under his command last season turned fears of relegation into play-off participation.

York made it to within a win of the Grand Final, impressing away to Applegarth’s former club before succumbing 22-13.

He is desperate to build on that achievement, with a string of close-season signings made as ambitious owner-chairman Clint Goodchild works to push the club forward.

However York went down 50-4 at Boundary Park in their first league game of this season.

Applegarth had previously warned: “There was a lot of talk about us last year, but in reality, we didn’t win anything, and we didn’t achieve what we wanted to achieve. We need to get better.”

Eight tries were shipped against the rampant Roughyeds, and Applegarth was quick to accept his share of the blame.

“Once you’ve had a bit of a towelling, you’ve got to be honest with each other,” he said.

“That includes myself as coach.

“We’ve got to make sure that we prepare properly and players have got to make sure that they prepare properly.

“It was a bit embarrassing. I don’t want to take any credit away from Oldham, but we need to look at our defensive standards and application. I think we made life easy for them with our sloppy start.

“We looked disjointed and disconnected, and we’ve had a few honest words.

“I don’t know if we’ve fallen in love with ourselves, thinking that teams will just roll over for us. We’ve been served a lesson.”

Having hosted Toulouse in their second league outing, York are at home to Halifax in round one of the 1895 Cup on Sunday.