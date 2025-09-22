Halifax Panthers winger announces retirement

HALIFAX PANTHERS winger James Saltonstall is retiring after eleven years with his hometown club.

The Panthers are preparing for a play-off semi-final at York on Saturday after an eye-catching 40-4 win in their eliminator at Oldham.

The 31-year-old signed at The Shay after starting out at Warrington, where he was in the development system.

Saltonstall, who has topped 175 games and 75 tries for the Panthers, is coming to the end of his testimonial year.

An Italy international, qualifying via his mother, he notched two tries in three games for the Azzurri.

He made his retirement announcement shortly before the 24-16 come-from-behind regular-season final-round win at Doncaster.

Halifax have won six games straight, and the coach said: “You have to get your mentality right, and everybody deserves credit for that.”