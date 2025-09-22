Oldham prop earns new contract after coming back from ‘blip’

OLDHAM coach Sean Long says Owen Farnworth’s response to being farmed out to neighbours Rochdale has helped earn him a one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old former Widnes prop dropped a division back in June and played twice for Hornets in League One.

Long felt Farnworth, signed by Oldham in 2024 and a regular as they won promotion from the third tier that year, had lost form.

“He fell out of the side and went out on loan, and he has worked so hard on his game,” he explained.

“He has been great since coming back and shown himself to be a tough, energetic forward.”

Farnworth said: “I had a bit of a blip and a bit of time out of the squad, but it is what I needed and I came back better than ever.”

Fellow frontrowers Jack Ormondroyd and Ted Chapelhow are both under terms to 2027 and Gil Dudson to 2026.

Oldham lost 40-4 in Friday’s home play-off eliminator against Halifax.