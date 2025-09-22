Michael McIlorum in race to make Hull KR’s semi-final

MICHAEL McILORUM is “touch and go” for Hull KR’s play-off semi-final according to coach Willie Peters.

The veteran hooker has been sidelined for more than a month with an ankle fracture but is determined to play again before retiring at the end of the season to return to Catalans Dragons as an assistant coach.

Hull KR will host the lowest-ranked of the eliminator winners on October 4 for a Grand Final place and McIlorum could join winger Joe Burgess (calf) in returning to contention.

Peters said: “Joe Burgess was out but he’ll be okay. Micky McIlorum is going to be touch and go, we’ll know more about him next week.”

McIlorum made a faster-than-expected return from a ruptured bicep to contribute to Hull KR’s Challenge Cup final win over Warrington Wolves in June.

The two-time Super League winner with Wigan Warriors would be a significant boost if available in the play-offs – although the form of Jez Litten means they will be a formidable opponent regardless.

Litten was rewarded for his tremendous displays throughout the regular season with a place in the Super League Dream Team, one of four men selected from the League Leaders’ Shield winners alongside Peta Hiku, Mikey Lewis and Dean Hadley.

Peters said of Litten: “I think he’s a complete hooker.

“You break down Jez’s game and he can do everything. He can kick, pass, run, tackle, all at a high level. He can speed a ruck up and he can slow it down.

“The biggest thing for Jez was doing it all on a consistent basis, week in week out and from minute one to minute 80. That’s what he’s doing now.

“It’s no coincidence that when his game is on another level, our game is on another level.

“Mikey has backed up what he did last year, getting in the Dream Team and being the Man of Steel. It’s nothing new to him, but I’m really happy for the other three.

“Jez has been the most consistent player for us all season. He was our player of the year, with Peta second and Dean third. That’s what we think of them.

“I’m so happy that someone like Dean is getting recognised now externally, not just amongst us. It’s important he does because he’s a player others want to play with.

“Arguably (Hiku) could have been in last year’s team. He’s been excellent for two years, he’s been one of our best players.”

Hiku is the only one of the quartet not born in Hull and Peters added: “You need to have a core of homegrown players.

“I know a couple of them came from the other side (Litten and Hadley both joined from Hull FC in 2019) but they’ve been part of our system for a long time.

“It’s important we have that foundation and keep bringing players through.

“It’s a great milestone and highlights that there are some good players in the city, on both sides. We’re lucky to have three very good ones.”