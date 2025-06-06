Total Rugby League team’s predictions for the Challenge Cup final

SOME of the team which will bring you extensive coverage of Wembley finals weekend across Total Rugby League, League Express and Rugby League World have given their, ahem, “expert” view on how the Challenge Cup final between Warrington Wolves and Hull KR will play out.

Martyn Sadler

In an eerie reminder of the 2016 Challenge Cup Final, when Warrington were beaten by Hull FC, Ben Currie will make a break for the line in the 78th minute to win the game, with Warrington two points behind their opponents.

He will be tackled by Hull KR hooker Jez Litten, but unlike Danny Houghton nine years earlier, Litten will be unable to prevent Currie touching down for the winning try.

Stranger things have happened, although I’m not sure when.

Lorraine Marsden

I’d say this cup is Hull KR’s to lose.

They have been the team to beat all season, while Warrington’s form has, at times, been patchy. But when has form ever come into it when the famous Challenge Cup trophy is at stake?

If the Wolves are able to keep Mikey Lewis quiet they will stand a decent chance, the same could be said if they get him so riled up he loses his head and focuses on the wrong things.

That said, having lost the Challenge Cup in 2023 and the Grand Final last year, I suspect it will be third time lucky for Willie Peters and the Robins.

Stephen Ibbetson

The boring answer is a Hull KR win, and that’s exactly what I’m going for.

But it won’t be as simple as the odds suggest, as I expect Wembley master Marc Sneyd to win the kicking battle and keep Warrington in the game deep even if Hull KR have the better of them in the middle.

Patience and fortitude will be required but they have the quality all over the park to eventually get the job done by a two-score margin, with Jack Broadbent scoring the match-clinching try and Mikey Lewis winning the Lance Todd.

Callum Walker

People are thinking it is going to be a walk in the park for Hull KR, but finals rarely go that way.

Warrington’s league and cup form has been like chalk and cheese with the Wolves saving their best performances for knockout games.

That being said, a Hull KR side hungry for a trophy should prove just too much for Sam Burgess’ men, with Mikey Lewis winning the Lance Todd Trophy.

John Davidson

Hull KR to end their 40-year drought and win a second Challenge Cup trophy.

The Robins to dominate Warrington, building a strong first-half lead through the power and workrate of their big forward pack.

Mikey Lewis to run riot on the back of that, picking up a try and having a hand in several others and claiming the Lance Todd trophy.

The Wolves having few answers to a dominant Hull KR display that sees skipper Elliot Minchella lift the famous trophy on the steps of Wembley.

Keith McGhie

Warrington to win as every recent final involving Wolves has gone the way of the underdog.

Hull KR are clear favourite but so were runaway league leaders St Helens when Wire won 18-4 in 2019. Conversely Warrington were strongly tipped the year before when Catalans ran out 20-14 winners.

And I’m really too young to remember but have a feeling that Warrington were slight favourites when Hull FC got their hands on the trophy 12-10 in 2016….

Marc Bazeley (with tongue in cheek, we think…)

George Williams plays, but gets injured again which completely wrecks Warrington Wolves’ season.

Hull KR win as long as Elliot Minchella doesn’t go walkabout on the crucial, match-deciding play this time.

Also, that people will take my predictions too seriously. Don’t do that, it’s not good for you.