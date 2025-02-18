Rochdale Hornets launch “ground-breaking strategic plan” to drastically improve crowds in 2025

ROCHDALE HORNETS have launched their ‘Project 1500’, a ground-breaking strategic plan to drastically improve crowds in 2025.

The Hornets’ radical blueprint to boost crowds in 2025 includes but is not limited to:

Rochdale Mayfield ARLFC – 450 season tickets have been manufactured and hand-delivered for every junior member at Rochdale Mayfield ARLFC, providing free entry to every League One game in 2025.

Rochdale Borough schools (event games) – The club’s research has told them that 36,000+ pupils are attending around 100 schools in Rochdale in 2024/25. A personalised letter to every school has been delivered via post and email to each school’s head teacher, with a special promotional code to enable all pupils to obtain a free ticket, and discounted tickets for accompanying adults to all four of the Hornets’ 2025 event games.

Bury Council schools (event games) – The club’s research has also revealed that 29,000+ pupils are attending over 80 schools in Bury in 2024/25. A personalised letter to every school has been delivered via post and email to each school’s head teacher, with a special promotional code to enable all pupils to obtain a free ticket and discounted tickets for accompanying adults to all four of the club’s 2025 event games.

Community Counts returns (event games) – The Hornets are also bringing back a new and improved version of the Community Counts initiative for 2025, following success in 2021 which brought four-figure attendances for League One games. The club is in the process of reaching out and writing to as many sporting clubs, community groups and organisations as possible in the Rochdale borough, with a special promotional code for free young person’s tickets and a one-off moment in time special offer for accompanying adults to all four of the club’s 2025 event games.

Black and Minority Ethnic groups – According to the 2021 Census, people from Black and Minority Ethnic (BME) group backgrounds make up 26% of the borough of Rochdale population (Office for National Statistics). With the help of supportive Rochdale MBC, mayor Shakil Ahmed and his consort, an agreed number of complimentary tickets for all League One games will be distributed within the wider communities of the borough.

One Team, One Dream – Every person who represents a Rochdale Hornets team in 2025 will have a season ticket for the first time ever. The club’s men, women, wheelchair, walking, learning disability and Lions Development players will all be encouraged whenever possible to be part of the action with Hornets supporters on matchdays at the Crown Oil Arena.

With the increased numbers, the club are hopeful for the event days and the potential of opening the Smiths Metal Family Stand, which brings great pride with this being sponsored by club director Jason Wilson.

Chairman Andy Mazey said: “We are delighted to announce ‘Project 1500’, a series of exciting initiatives wrapped around a strategic plan to considerably increase our average home attendances to greater than 1,500 in 2025.

“As a board and management team, we have never been more committed to growing this great club and getting it back to the Championship.

“We understand the impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on the people in our communities, particularly those with young families. We are therefore prepared to take a loss in terms of admission this year, and have also committed to underwrite the significant costs of delivering such a comprehensive and unique growth project.

“Put simply, we want to get the stands buzzing with greater numbers of people, particularly families and young people engaged with our club and the fantastic sport of rugby league.

“A ground that is packed obviously creates a better atmosphere, and we are keen to attract a whole new audience to our games and events.

“Through our core values, we are committed to promoting diversity by supporting all communities and this project will not only grow our fanbase, but it will enable us to break down even more barriers to involvement within sport.”