Harvie Hill the big winner from Hull FC’s squad numbers

HULL FC have handed their number ten shirt to young newcomer Harvie Hill.

The 22-year-old has joined on a four-year contract from Wigan Warriors, where he played 48 games but struggled to nail down a regular place.

Of those appearances in cherry and white, all but four were from the bench, but it appears Hull foresee a different role for the prop after giving him a starting jersey.

Hill replaces Ligi Sao, who has moved to 18 as the club ditch a custom in place since 2010 of dedicating that number to club supporters.

Fellow front-row addition Sam Lisone will wear 16 next season.

Two other signings have earned starting shirts – Jake Arthur, who will wear six, and Joe Batchelor with 11.

Homegrown duo Davy Litten and Lewis Martin have been promoted to three and five respectively while Will Pryce will wear the number one in his first full season.

Of the other new faces, James Bell takes 15, Arthur Romano 21, Connor Bailey 22 and Joe Phillips 28.

Hull FC squad numbers: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Harvey Barron, 3 Davy Litten, 4 Zak Hardaker, 5 Lewis Martin, 6 Jake Arthur, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Herman Ese’ese, 9 Amir Bourouh, 10 Harvie Hill, 11 Joe Batchelor, 12 Jed Cartwright, 13 John Asiata, 14 Cade Cust, 15 James Bell, 16 Sam Lisone, 17 Liam Knight, 18 Ligi Sao, 19 Tom Briscoe, 20 Yusuf Aydin, 21 Arthur Romano, 22 Connor Bailey, 23 Brad Fash, 24 Logan Moy, 25 Matty Laidlaw, 26 Hugo Salabio, 27 Callum Kemp, 28 Joe Phillips, 29 Will Hutchinson, 30 Will Kirby, 31 Ryan Westerman, 32 Lloyd Kemp, 33 Roman Dawson, 34 Joe Ward, 35 Ben Johnson, 36 Lennon Clark.