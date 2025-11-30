Barrow Raiders’ Paul Crarey up for ‘Citizen of the Year’ award

BARROW RAIDERS coach Paul Crarey has been nominated for the town’s citizen of the year award.

The all-time club record holder for the number of matches at the helm (more than 350) has made a three-person shortlist from a total of 674 nominations across multiple categories.

The 59-year-old is in the running alongside Jorgie Wilson, a school tutor, and Gary Hibbert, put forward for his outstanding commitment to the community.

The Love Barrow Awards said: “Paul has been nominated for being more than a Rugby League coach at Barrow Raiders. He is the heartbeat of Barrow’s Rugby League sporting community.

“Born and raised in Dalton-in-Furness, Paul has dedicated decades of his life to Rugby League in the area, guiding the team through challenges and triumphs with unwavering commitment.”

Winners will be announced during a special ceremony at the Abbey House Hotel, Barrow in March 2026.

Crarey, a former Barrow player who is in his second spell as coach, said: “It’s unbelievable. To be nominated out of almost 700 people is incredible.

“When I got the phone call, I thought it was a joke at first. I’ve been on an incredible journey this year.

“To be nominated for citizen of the year in my hometown is an incredible experience, regardless of whether I win, lose or draw. All three of us are winners to get as far as we’ve got.”

Barrow have conformed two home pre-season games – against North Wales Crusaders on Sunday, December 28 and versus Scotland in Shane Toal’s testimonial on Saturday, January 10. Both are at 3pm.