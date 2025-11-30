‘We see ourselves as a Super League club’: Jason Demetriou throws down London Broncos marker

NEW head coach Jason Demetriou has outlined London Broncos’ identity as a Super League club in waiting, with the former South Sydney Rabbitohs boss tasked with spearheading an attack to the top of the Championship in 2026.

Demetriou has taken over the mantle at the capital club following a disappointing 2025 campaign in the second tier.

The Broncos finished tenth in the Championship after a year of uncertainty and upheaval following the club’s relegation from Super League the previous campaign.

However, there has been much change at the Cherry Red Records Stadium with new owners Darren Lockyer and Grant Wechsel determined to lead a charge back to the Super League.

They missed out on a place in the top division for next season via an independent panel, and it remains to be determined whether grading or on-field performance will provide a route in for 2027.

But with Demetriou in tow, the club has signed 16 new players including Reagan Campbell-Gillard, Siliva Havili and six Papua New Guinea internationals, and the former Wakefield Trinity star has outlined London’s bold intentions.

“Our aim is to progress into Super League,” Demetriou told Sky Sports.

“We see ourselves as a Super League club and my job is to make sure that we build the culture and the success in and around it to get that opportunity.

“We’re going to have to earn it. I understand what the Championship’s about, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Demetriou went further, expressing just how excited he is by the vision laid out by Lockyer, Wechsel and new director Gary Hetherington.

“We’re building a strong roster. It’s about pulling a good team out of that and being excited about doing some good things in the Championship,” said Demetriou.

“Hopefully we’ll get an opportunity to get into Super League in 2027, but the aim is not only to get there, but to succeed.

“I’ve sat down with Locky (Lockyer), Grant (Wechsel) and Hetherington. With their ambition for the club, you can’t help but get excited with the direction it’s going in.”