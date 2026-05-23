Headaches for Denis Betts after new Wigan Warriors signing

WIGAN WARRIORS coach Denis Betts is grateful for the headaches he now faces after the arrival of France international Lauréane Biville and the return to fitness of reigning Woman of Steel Eva Hunter and Beri Salihi.

This is Biville’s third spell with Wigan, having joined initially midway through the 2022 season and scoring three tries in four appearances. She rejoined the club the following season, but was restricted to just two appearances due to injury.

The 26-year-old went straight into the Wigan squad for their Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday and was joined by Hunter and Salihi, who missed the opening rounds of the Challenge Cup through injury.

“Lauréane will really strengthen our squad,” said Betts.

“She is a French international and I was really impressed when she came over on her trial. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot more from her.

“She has a lot of quality and I think she’s going to be someone who will really support the squad.

“Eva and Beri weren’t far off for the semi-final and could have played, but the advice was not to. But they’re training well and looking really good.

“The squad is looking really good and there will be some tough calls for me to make throughout the year.

“But that’s what I need – I need the players to make my job hard.”

Biville arrives at Wigan having also enjoyed spells in Australia with Easts Tigers and Gold Coast Titans in the NRLW, as well as representing New Zealand Warriors in a Women’s NRL Nines tournament.

Most recently, she has played in her native France with Racing Club Lescure-Arthès XIII, but is now looking to make the most of another opportunity to shine in Super League.

“I’m really happy to be returning to Wigan. My last spell with the club was cut short due to injury and professional commitments in France, and it always felt like I had more to give here,” added Biville.

“I’m coming back ready to share my experience, my style of rugby and add a bit of French flair to the group and help push the team as far as possible this season.

“After coming back from an ACL injury, it means even more to me to keep progressing and become the best athlete I can be, working at the highest level alongside Denis Betts and his staff.”