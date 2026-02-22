‘He’s earned it’: Sam Eseh announces Wigan Warriors arrival

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet was happy with the manner of their victory over Hull FC, but he insists there is still a lot of improvement in his team.
“I think at this time of the year you’re pleased with the two points as everyone is looking for form,” said Peet.
“No one’s settled into a rhythm yet. You are hoping you get a result, you’re confident in the preparation you’ve done.
“Ultimately, I thought it was a good result as was large parts of the performance. I know there is more in us.
“Defensively I thought we were good for most of the game. I did like the performance, I am not trying to be smart, I just know there is more in us.”
Peet handed a Wigan Super League debut to forward Sam Eseh against the team he played for on loan last season, and the Warriors coach is happy with what the 22-year-old is giving him.
Eseh made a massive impact when he came off the bench, putting in a defensive shift and scoring his first try for Wigan.
“Sam Eseh has been training hard so I was keen to give him a go,” said Peet. “I know he wouldn’t have been surprised because he’s earned it.
“He was in a good environment (at Hull FC) where he got some consistent Super League games. John (Cartwright, Hull coach) will have been a great guide for him and given him that confidence.
“He has certainly come back a more confident and more experienced player for it. That is one of the best things you can get out of loans, especially when you can loan them to a good club like Hull FC who have got good players around him and a good coaching staff.”