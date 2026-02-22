‘He’s earned it’: Sam Eseh announces Wigan Warriors arrival

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet was happy with the manner of their victory over Hull FC, but he insists there is still a lot of improvement in his team.

​“I think at this time of the year you’re pleased with the two points as everyone is looking for form,” said Peet.

“No one’s settled into a rhythm yet. You are hoping you get a result, you’re confident in the preparation you’ve done.

“Ultimately, I thought it was a good result as was large parts of the performance. I know there is more in us.

“Defensively I thought we were good for most of the game. I did like the performance, I am not trying to be smart, I just know there is more in us.”

Peet handed a Wigan Super League debut to forward Sam Eseh against the team he played for on loan last season, and the Warriors coach is happy with what the 22-year-old is giving him.

Eseh made a massive impact when he came off the bench, putting in a defensive shift and scoring his first try for Wigan.

“Sam Eseh has been training hard so I was keen to give him a go,” said Peet. “I know he wouldn’t have been surprised because he’s earned it.

“He was in a good environment (at Hull FC) where he got some consistent Super League games. John (Cartwright, Hull coach) will have been a great guide for him and given him that confidence.

“He has certainly come back a more confident and more experienced player for it. That is one of the best things you can get out of loans, especially when you can loan them to a good club like Hull FC who have got good players around him and a good coaching staff.”