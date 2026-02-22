Toulouse Olympique coach sees room for improvement despite unbeaten start

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE are joint-top of Super League after winning their opening two games but coach Sylvain Houles says they can still get better.

The promoted side beat Castleford Tigers 24-12 in their home opener, after which Houles said: “I’m pleased with the general play, though some basic errors cost us points which we were punished for and there is plenty to work on before we go to Odsal next game.

“I’m satisfied with the way we competed and I think we looked a little sharper than them today.

“We looked full of ideas going forward and steady in defence, holding our line and discipline at the same time.

“I was pleased we played for the full 80, not letting up. We finished the game much the stronger and deserved to take the points.

“Two from two is a good start and the step up to the top league is going well so far.”

They’ll look to make that three against another promoted team, Bradford Bulls, next Sunday.

“We know all about going to Bradford from the past few years so we know it’s a tough place to get a result,” added Houles.

“They looked good against Catalans so we know what to expect.”

Toulouse had no major injury worries afterwards, although Roméo Tropis will miss the Bradford match due to concussion protocols.