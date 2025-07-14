Heworth mourn club stalwart Barry Jackson after death aged 84

HEWORTH are in mourning for Barry Jackson, who died aged 84 after a long illness on Sunday, July 6.

Jackson, who leaves wife Wendy and children Paul and Sally, first joined the York outfit as a player in 1956.

Over a near seven-decade stint, prior to having to withdraw a couple of years ago through ill health, he served the Villagers in practically every capacity.

Born on September 11, 1940, Jackson was a hugely-popular figure throughout the National Conference League and, other than in a three-year spell with Doncaster as a professional player, having already earned England and Yorkshire caps in 1962-63, he was very much a one-club man.

He was renowned as one of Heworth’s ‘Three Musketeers’, alongside David Ward and Kenny Sykes.

The latter told League Express: “Barry was a wonderful man and a real ‘giver’.

“His approach was summed up when, a few years ago, I was contemplating looking after our second team, which I saw as being vitally important to the club, but he insisted that I focus on the first team and he took over the ‘A’ team himself.

“He inevitably made an excellent job of it, partly because he had so much to offer and also because people always listened to him.

“We’ve been inundated with messages from around the country, especially from other NCL clubs, which sums of the spirit and sense of brotherhood in this tremendous competition. He will be sadly missed by very many people.”

Barry Winston Jackson, who had been suffering from dementia, had been in a care home until recently when, following a fall, he was transferred to hospital.

His funeral will take place on Friday, August 1 at York Crematorium (11.00am), followed by a wake at Heworth ARLFC. The dress code is optional and family flowers only have been requested, with donations in lieu to be shared between Alzheimer’s Society and Heworth ARLFC. A plate will be provided at the chapel.