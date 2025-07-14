Leigh Leopards’ fun way to celebrate Josh Charnley milestone try – but exit nears

ADRIAN LAM has indicated that strong performances may not be enough for Josh Charnley to secure a new contract with Leigh Leopards.

Charnley reached the milestone of 250 Super League tries in Leigh’s victory over Hull KR, scoring a double to move within nine of record-holder Ryan Hall’s current tally of 260.

But the 34-year-old’s future beyond this season is uncertain, with his contract expiring and no fresh deal on the table as it stands.

Head coach Lam said of Charnley: “There’s been communication about the philosophy of where we’re at as a club and everything involved with that.

“That’s private between Josh and myself but we’re down the line with all of that.

“I’m just pleased for him, he’s missed out on a few games (through injury and then a recent run not being selected) and as soon as he comes back we start winning again.

”It’s more than just the now, the (squad) decisions we make here, it’s with the future in mind. It’s not a place to talk about it yet.

“I know that Josh cares about everyone in the club and we love him. Reaching those milestones is important for him – we want to get him leading try-scorer, past Ryan Hall.”

Lam revealed how the Leigh players marked Charnley’s landmark try.

“It’s a massive achievement and we honour him for that,” he said.

“We did have a bit of a joke that when he scored that 250th try we needed to celebrate that on the field, so we had a bit of a challenge that the last one in to touch him had to get coffees for the whole squad on Monday.

“If you watch it back, you might see some funny stuff because they just run from nowhere so they’re not last. It’s just a bit of fun, and it makes those moments more special. It looks like it’s Bailey Hodgson (paying)!”