Nigel Wood sets out ambitions for rugby league with early conclusions from review emerging

NIGEL WOOD is already the Chairman of RL Commercial and he is expected to become the Chairman of the Rugby Football League at the governing body’s annual general meeting tomorrow (Tuesday). In this article he sets out his ambitions for the game moving forward.

THREE months or so ago, the members of the RFL, the professional clubs and community game came together and asked for a Club Led Strategic Review.

No doubt there were several reasons for this, but fundamentally it is no more complicated than that the clubs had lost confidence in the direction the sport was taking and in the boards of the corporate structures that were supervising the centre’s performance.

The external challenges are clear to all and the clubs are looking for a governing body that can chart a plan for growth and make our sport an investable proposition, whether by internal benefactors or external investors. In short, we need to re-discover our plan for growth.

What the clubs have said is that they are seeking coherent and strong leadership that understands the needs of its members and makes decisions based on independent thought and principles, while remaining completely compliant with Sport England’s expectations.

We were fortunate indeed to call upon some experienced, talented and passionate individuals who were all prepared to give their time and expertise freely for the benefit of the sport. People like respected former RFL Administrator Emma Rosewarne MBE; Martin Coyd MBE, the dynamo behind the creation and development of the success story that is Wheelchair Rugby League; Lord Jonathan Caine, who has served on numerous RFL committees; Abi Ekoku, a former player, club CEO, Players’ Union CEO and GB Tour Manager; Dermot Power, a respected financial turnaround specialist; and Joanne Coates, an experienced administrator across a number of Olympic sports.

The consultation work that we have undertaken has been more extensive than any of us envisaged or anticipated. All sections of the sport, from grassroots to elite and international, are being considered. Inevitably views are wide ranging and in many cases diverse, but we have all been struck by the shared determination of all stakeholders to get the future of the sport in the best possible shape.

And I suppose, if you were looking to summarise it, that is what the Strategic Review Committee is looking to achieve – devising and agreeing policies and strategies that do the most good to the greatest number of clubs. Strategies that allow well-run clubs the best chance to succeed. Light touch governance, giving supporters more of what they want and less of what they don’t.

The clubs have told us they want sensible, coherent strategies that puts their needs at the heart of what the centre does, with a regulatory environment that actually makes life easier for the clubs that do so much to provide wonderful entertainment for all of us.

Rugby League currently has some external challenges, which we seek to navigate – digital, broadcast, competition depth, viewership and attendances and a fuller international calendar, to name just a few.

But we also have some great strengths, which are often under-estimated. Great athletes, really strong Rugby League communities and a famous preparedness to evolve and innovate. And we have some talented, committed servants within the sport up and down the country.

So, three months into the work, where has all this consultation taken us?

There is an emerging set of themes that the game is coalescing around.

We have been reminded, frequently and powerfully, that as a sport, on-field performance has to be at the heart of everything, with success properly rewarded.

There is also a need to reflect upon the actual sporting contest to re-establish whether it is the very best it can be, from athletes, match officials and rule makers collectively.

As central revenues have receded over recent years, we need to find opportunities to replace this and deliver to clubs the most compelling fixture list we can, to give the clubs themselves the best opportunities to grow.

There are lots of things the sport does well, better than others, but much that still frustrates us or is capable of improvement.

This week at the RFL Council meeting, the Strategic Working Group members have the first chance to feed their collective findings back to the members.

We should be clear that there is no silver bullet. A simple fix, if there was one, would have been found before now.

But we will be able to set out the early and preliminary conclusions for the sport to consider.

There is no great reveal, no drumroll and fanfare, despite what the clickbait back bedroom scribes suggest. But there will be some well thought through principles and concepts, ideas to further progress and evaluate to sense check against our shareholders’ wishes.

Clearly compromise and a coming together will be required, and as I said earlier, not everyone will agree on everything. As one SL CEO said “if you can give everyone 80% of their wish list, you’ll have done well”.

However, I do firmly believe that there is a great sense of unity right now, a positively tangible spirit of pulling in the same direction. The next few months will be pivotal in bringing to life the plans for seasons 2026 and 2027 as we begin a new broadcast cycle and prepare to make Rugby League an investable proposition that is set for positive growth.

* Nigel Wood will appear on the next League Express Podcast to discuss this article and other issues. It will be recorded on Wednesday morning and will be available to view on YouTube later that day, as well as to hear on various podcast platforms.