“One of the best halves in the competition every year” – Leigh Leopards boss Adrian waxes lyrical about son Lachlan Lam

LEIGH coach Adrian Lam has hailed his son Lachlan as “one of the best halves in the competition every year” as the former Sydney Roosters man sets his sights on topping the Super League try-assist list.

Having recorded 24 last season, the 27-year-old Papua New Guinea star went into the round-25 clash at Warrington leading the way with 38 – and added another in the 34-12 win.

His father, who brought him to Leigh in 2022 soon after taking the reins and is plotting a third successive appearance in the top-flight play-offs, believes the scrum-half offers something different to his rivals.

“He gets grounded if he doesn’t get two or three assists a game,” he quipped.

“He’s been one of the best halves in the competition every year he has been here.

“He certainly plays a massive part in our team, and the great thing about Lachie is that he turns up on both sides of the field and does what he does, which is slightly different to others.

“A lot of halves don’t move around as much as he does. Our system is based around different opportunities and variations and by doing that it brings (hooker) Edwin Ipape and (stand-off) Gaz O’Brien in as well.”

Meanwhile Lam senior is that mid-season pack signing Joe Ofahengaue, who damaging a hamstring during last month’s 18-12 defeat at Hull FC, will return to face St Helens this Friday.

“He has been one of the best signings in Super League. We all see what he does in games,” he said of the Tonga and Queensland prop who has also played for Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers.

“He is scoring tries and he also has a leadership voice and a good, calm head about him. He inspires the boys in everything he does. We have missed him the last few weeks.”