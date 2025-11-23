How a Papua New Guinea UK-based side could shape up for mid-season England Test

AHEAD of the 2026 World Cup, Jason Demetriou has expressed his desire for a Papua New Guinea-England Test midway through next year.

Speaking on ABC Pacific, PNG – and London Broncos – head coach Demetriou said: “I would love a game against England in an international break.

“I think the majority of our Kumuls side will be over in England, so I think that would be a great hit-out for both teams as preparation for the World Cup.”

Looking at a potential UK-based PNG side, just how could they shape up?

1. Morea Morea – London Broncos

A recent recruit by Jason Demetriou at London, Morea Morea excelled for PNG in their Pacific Bowl success and has followed his national coach to the capital. Expected to light up the Championship, the 24-year-old has 32 appearances under his belt in the Queensland Cup.

2. Edene Gebbie – Doncaster

30-year-old Edene Gebbie enjoyed a stellar 2025 with Doncaster, scoring 25 tries in 22 appearances following his move from Whitehaven.

3. Dan Russell – Bradford Bulls

Able to play in the back-row or in the centres, Dan Russell has signed for Bradford Bulls upon their return to Super League. Had a spell with Warrington Wolves in 2025 and spent time on loan at Salford Red Devils.

4. Robert Mathias – London Broncos

Another of London’s PNG contingent, Robert Mathias joins the Broncos after scoring ten tries in 34 appearances for the PNG Hunters in the Queensland Cup.

5. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils

Is he still at Salford Red Devils? Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, and with reports linking Nene Macdonald with London, it remains to be seen where the PNG star’s future lies. In 34 appearances for Salford, Macdonald registered 17 tries.

6. Finley Glare – London Broncos

Another PNG star who is expected to be a thorn in many Championship clubs’ sides in 2025, Finley Glare moves to London having made almost 40 appearances for the PNG Hunters despite being just 22.

7. Lachlan Lam – Leigh Leopards

One of the first names on the teamsheet would be Lachlan Lam. The halfback has excelled in Super League in recent years, winning the Challenge Cup with Leigh Leopards in 2023 and going on to register the most try assists in the competition last year.

8. Emmanuel Waine – Bradford Bulls

Though there has been no formal announcement, Emmanuel Waine looks like to be a Bradford Bulls player in Super League in 2026. Having made 25 appearances for London, Waine moved to Odsal towards the back end of last season.

9. Edwin Ipape – Leigh Leopards

Mr Consistency himself, Edwin Ipape would be a shoo-in at hooker for a PNG side. With over 100 appearances to his name for the Leopards, Ipape would light up the stage.

10. McKenzie Yei – Oldham

Having made 19 appearances for Featherstone Rovers in 2023 and 2024, McKenzie Yei signed for Oldham last season.

11. Jacob Alick-Wiencke – Leigh Leopards

A new recruit at the Leigh Sports Village, Jacob Alick-Wiencke has 19 appearances under his belt in the NRL following a spell with the Gold Coast Titans.

12. Rhyse Martin – Hull KR

Rhyse Martin won it all with Hull KR in 2025 and then went on to scoop up the Pacific Bowl. The second-rower would be a guaranteed starter with his fine goalkicking record also setting him apart from his rivals.

13. Liam Horne – Leigh Leopards

Another Leigh man following an off-season transfer from Castleford Tigers, Liam Horne has played at loose-forward for club and country before.