How Brett Ferres continues to prove people wrong at 40

Written off as a youngster, Brett Ferres has gone on to carve out a remarkable career – and shows no sign of slowing down at 40.

FEW players play into their forties. Over 450 career appearances across eight clubs, alongside 16 England caps, would represent a full and fulfilling career for most.

So what continues to drive Goole Vikings captain Brett Ferres after all these years?

“I think it’s about making myself and my family proud,” he says. “My dad always told me if you don’t work hard, you’ll never get anything out of it — and I’ve always carried that with me.

“He used to say some funny things as well — like, ‘they’re all human, they eat, drink, go to the toilet just like you. You’ve just got to find your edge and work harder than them.’ He was right.

“And probably people saying I wouldn’t make it drove me more than anything. At the time, you don’t think about it, but looking back now at what I’ve achieved… yeah, it’s pretty special.”

An industrious and talented back-rower as a youngster, Ferres wasn’t always the obvious standout. While many schoolmates believed he had the potential to make it professionally, not everyone shared that view.

“Coming through the amateur game, it was just a dream — I never really thought it would happen. A lot of people dismiss you along the way,” he recalled.

“I remember a coach coming to my mum and dad’s house, sitting me down and saying, ‘You’ll never make it, so we’ve got an open-age team, just come and play for us.’

“Now look — I’ve had over 20 years in the professional game, played a lot of matches. There’s been injuries, adversity, plenty of challenges, but I stuck with it. I worked hard and built a career I’m proud of.”

Ferres has seen and achieved almost everything since making his debut as a junior at Bradford Bulls during the height of ‘Bullmania’ in 2005.

A World Club Challenge title with Bradford, a Grand Final winner’s ring with Leeds Rhinos, international honours, and a Super League Dream Team selection underline a distinguished modern career.

Yet it’s not the medals that keep him going all these years later — it’s the camaraderie.

“You can’t replicate what we have in a dressing room,” he explains. “The journeys to games, the build-up, the feeling of running out — whether it’s in front of a few hundred or a few thousand.

“It’s that buzz of being in it with your team-mates, whether you’re away at Cornwall or playing at Wembley. You just want to do your best — even if there’s still someone shouting, ‘You’re useless, Ferres!’ You’ve always got a point to prove.

“My missus thinks I’m mad for still going, to be honest. But she knows it makes me happy. When you find a good group, it’s special. And I still feel that now at the Vikings.”

It hasn’t all been plain sailing. Modern professional sport brings with it an ever-intensifying spotlight, particularly in the age of social media, where the boundaries between public and private life are increasingly blurred.

Ferres experienced that first-hand in 2016, when events in his personal life became the subject of tabloid headlines and online scrutiny.

“When you wake up in the morning at your mum and dad’s house and there are photographers outside, journalists trying to ring the house for gossip — stuff that isn’t even true — it’s tough.

“The walls close in. Everyone wants a piece of you, and it feels like no one likes you. That’s hard. But I learned to deal with it.”

It’s an experience that has shaped his outlook, particularly when supporting younger players navigating the modern game.

“Rugby league is a tough, tough mental sport — on and off the field. You can be on cloud nine one week and dropped the next, or injured and doing rehab away from the group.

“There are so many highs and lows. A lot of players speak openly now about mental health, which is important. I’ve been fortunate to keep a good lid on that sort of thing, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy.

“My wife, Theresa, has been incredible. We’ve been together ten years now, and they’ve probably been the most consistent and happiest years of my life. I do get emotional saying that — I just wish I’d met her earlier. Things could have been very different.”

Now 40, Ferres has naturally become a mentor figure within the dressing room — affectionately known as “Uncle Brett” by some of his younger team-mates at the Vikings.

But who did he look up to?

“Probably my biggest influence was Steve McNamara,” he says. “He coached me at Bradford when I was young. I was a back-rower, but he pushed me to learn other positions, to goal-kick, to add more to my game.

“He invested so much time in me and really developed my understanding of the game. His philosophy and man-management were first class.”

And then there was the infamous day off…

“I remember him dragging us to his house in Hull to do some decorating! At the time it felt like cheap labour — we were painting all day — but then he took us out for a few beers after.

“Looking back, it was brilliant. We had a laugh, it brought us closer together. It was clever from him.”

Years later, their paths would cross again at international level. McNamara, now England head coach, had a wealth of world-class back-row options at his disposal — such as Sam Burgess, Gareth Ellis, Gareth Hock, Sean O’Loughlin, Ben Westwood, Joel Tomkins and Elliot Whitehead.

Ferres, at that stage, was far from a guaranteed selection.

But a standout season with Huddersfield — 16 tries in 31 games as they claimed the League Leaders’ Shield — changed everything.

“I remember meeting him and he told me I’d be playing for England. I walked out feeling ten feet tall.

“I probably wasn’t the best back-rower in the competition at that point, but he believed in me and gave me a chance.

“I went from being outside the squad to starting against Australia. He played me at prop, hooker, second row, loose forward — everywhere. And I didn’t miss a game for England for the next three years that Steve was there, I don’t think.”

If this is the final chapter of Ferres’ career, it may yet prove one of the most meaningful.

Helping to build a club from the ground up is a challenge few players experience — but one he has embraced at Goole Vikings.

In a remarkable 18 months, the club has gone from concept to competitive Championship outfit, recording notable Challenge Cup victories over London Broncos and Halifax Panthers along the way.

With a new ground in development, notable commercial partnerships with brands like Jacuzzi and Garmin, and an expanding media profile, the Vikings represent a rare success story during an otherwise tepid period for clubs outside the top flight.

“Goole is a completely different challenge — we’re building something from scratch,” Ferres explains.

“I came into the Championship wanting to experience every level of the game. Not many players can say they’ve played in Super League, Championship, League One, for England — and helped build a brand-new club.

“We feel part of it. You’re not just turning up to play — you have a say in the direction of the club, you help shape the environment, connect with supporters. When people talk positively about what we’re doing, you know you’re part of something special.”

Named captain ahead of their inaugural 2025 season, and lining up alongside experienced names such as Jamie Shaul, Misi Taulapapa and Liam Watts under the leadership of head coach Scott Taylor and former Hull FC CEO James Clark, Ferres is determined to leave a lasting legacy.

“I’ve learned how important it is to have the right people around you, all pulling in the same direction.

“My wife says that to me all the time — when you get that right, you get the best out of people.

“And we’ve got that at Goole. That’s why it’s exciting — because you can see where it might go.”

Top 3 Career Highlights

Debut vs Hull – 2005

I think I played all of about 35 seconds, but it was a great 35 seconds! They gave me a run and it was brilliant. I was still knackered after I got off the pitch, I’d played academy on the Thursday. I’ll never forget it — my left edge was Lesley Vainikolo, Shontayne Hape and Paul Deacon!

Full England Debut vs Australia – 2013

Working so hard and to then get the phone call was special. I had been named 26th man for a 25-man squad at one stage and had trained with the squad. So to finally get the call and then play for England 16 times — that is very special.

Grand Final Victory, Leeds Rhinos – 2015

I played in loads of Challenge Cup semi-finals and won the League Leaders’ Shield with Huddersfield — so to finally go one step further was unreal. The whole experience of winning, the three or four days that followed, the sense of achievement. It was some party, I lost my phone and my wallet!

Brett Ferres’ Dream Team-mates XIII:

1 Zak Hardaker (Leeds & Eng)

2 Ryan Hall (Leeds & Eng)

3 Ryan Atkins (Bradford & Eng)

4 Shontayne Hape (Bradford)

5 Lesley Vainikolo (Bradford)

6 Danny McGuire (Leeds & Eng)

7 Danny Brough (Huddersfield)

8 James Graham (Eng)

9 James Roby (Eng)

10 Jamie Peacock (Bradford & Eng)

11 Gareth Ellis (Eng)

12 Sam Burgess (Bradford & Eng)

13 Sean O’Loughlin (England)

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 520 (May 2026)