Krystian Mapapalangi signs three-year deal with Castleford Tigers

KRYSTIAN MAPAPALANGI has signed a new three-year deal with Castleford Tigers.

Originally joining until the end of 2027 Super League season, the 23-year-old has played an integral role in Ryan Carr’s side, scoring six tries and providing four try assists in nine Super League appearances for the club.

On securing his future with the Tigers, Mapapalangi said: “Really pleased, we finally got the deal done and that’s what matters, so I’m happy.

“I’m playing good footy and I didn’t want to move, it’s really suited my style playing here with the boys.

“I’m really enjoying my footy as you can tell on the weekends, I’m building connections each week and I’m happy to be doing that into the future.”

He continued: “The fans have been massive. I remember playing my first game here, it was surreal.

“I heard about the fans before I came here and to actually see it live was pretty incredible, so I’m happy to do that for the next three years.”

Director of Rugby, Chris Chester, said: “I’m delighted to get this deal over the line with Mapz.

“He’s been a great addition to our squad and has made an unbelievable impact on the field so far this year.

“I have a great relationship with Mapz going back a few years now, and to have him at the club for the next three years is a significant signing for the Club.

“He is exactly the type of player we want to build a club around.”