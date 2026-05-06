Leigh Leopards ‘taking care’ of Matt Davis following concussion scare

LEIGH LEOPARDS are taking no chances with the health of Matt Davis after the forward suffered another concussion in training more than two weeks ago.

Davis has now missed Leigh’s past three matches and will be watched carefully before a comeback in their next game against Hull KR on Saturday, May 16, is considered.

Head coach Adrian Lam has insisted that the wellbeing of his players comes first, given Davis’ recent history with concussions.

He was sidelined for three weeks earlier in the season after being knocked out by a ball in Leigh’s defeat at Wigan.

“We’ve got to take care of the best interest of the players,” Lam said.

“He felt some symptoms going home in the car and he wasn’t good the last time he did this.

“He’s had a few concussions now in twelve months, so that’s why there is a need to (follow) return-to-play protocols.

“He’s out there training but through the protocols we are making sure we look after the human himself.

“He wants to play but that’s been taken out of his hands. It’s unfortunate but that’s the way it is.”